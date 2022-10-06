How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Live Online on October 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the Milwaukee Bucks from Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. The game is airing exclusively on NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Atlanta, Milwaukee, and nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.