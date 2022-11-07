Best Ways to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Milwaukee plays Atlanta on 9-game win streak

Milwaukee Bucks (9-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee is looking to prolong its nine-game win streak with a victory over Atlanta.

Atlanta finished 26-26 in Eastern Conference play and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks averaged 97.4 points per game last season, 34.8 in the paint, 18.2 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

Milwaukee went 7-5 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Bucks averaged 102.8 points per game last season, 47.0 in the paint, 16.4 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 30 the Bucks won 123-115 led by 34 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Trae Young scored 42 points for the Hawks.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Sandro Mamukelashvili: out (concussion), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), A.J. Green: out (nose), Joe Ingles: out (knee).