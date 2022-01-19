How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young leads Atlanta into matchup against Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (18-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Young is currently fourth in the NBA averaging 27.7 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 9-11 at home. Atlanta is 11-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Timberwolves are 10-12 in road games. Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference with 24.5 assists per game led by D’Angelo Russell averaging 7.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup on Dec. 7. Young scored 29 points points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.7 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Danilo Gallinari is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Russell is averaging 18.6 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 112.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 117.1 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols).