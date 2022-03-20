How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Atlanta takes home win streak into matchup with New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (29-41, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (35-35, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Hawks take on New Orleans.

The Hawks have gone 23-13 in home games. Atlanta is 18-26 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pelicans have gone 13-21 away from home. New Orleans allows 109.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 27 the Hawks won 102-99 led by 31 points from Trae Young, while Devonte’ Graham scored 21 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 45.6% and averaging 28.0 points for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Brandon Ingram is shooting 46.2% and averaging 22.8 points for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 120.4 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: out (quad), John Collins: out (finger/foot).

Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (hamstring).