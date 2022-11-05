 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Online on November 5, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only way to watch Magic games this season.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Bally Sports New Orleans≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports New Orleans≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Hawks host the Pelicans for out-of-conference contest

New Orleans Pelicans (5-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New Orleans meet in non-conference action.

Atlanta went 1-4 overall with a 27-14 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks averaged 97.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.4 last season.

New Orleans finished 25-27 in Western Conference action and 17-24 on the road last season. The Pelicans averaged 6.3 steals, 3.5 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Trae Young: day to day (eye).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).

