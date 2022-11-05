How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Online on November 5, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Hawks host the Pelicans for out-of-conference contest

New Orleans Pelicans (5-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New Orleans meet in non-conference action.

Atlanta went 1-4 overall with a 27-14 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks averaged 97.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.4 last season.

New Orleans finished 25-27 in Western Conference action and 17-24 on the road last season. The Pelicans averaged 6.3 steals, 3.5 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Trae Young: day to day (eye).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).