 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

For a limited time, get NBA League Pass for 50% OFF through Cyber Monday. Get the rest of the season for just $99.99.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young leads Atlanta into matchup with New York

By The Associated Press

New York Knicks (10-9, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (11-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -4.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks host the New York Knicks. Young currently ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 25.6 points per game.

The Hawks are 6-4 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.4 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Knicks have gone 7-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 35.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 25.6 points and 9.2 assists. John Collins is shooting 55.8% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Randle is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 115.0 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 101.0 points, 45.1 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Knicks: Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Taj Gibson: out (groin).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.