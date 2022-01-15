How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Atlanta faces New York, looks to stop 4-game skid

New York Knicks (21-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-24, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -3.5; over/under is 213.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to end its four-game skid when the Hawks play New York.

The Hawks are 10-14 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta has a 7-18 record against opponents above .500.

The Knicks are 13-17 in conference games. New York ranks last in the Eastern Conference scoring 41.2 points per game in the paint.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup on Dec. 25. Julius Randle scored 25 points to help lead the Knicks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 27.6 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Clint Capela is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Evan Fournier is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, while averaging 13.6 points. RJ Barrett is shooting 45.0% and averaging 20.4 points over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 110.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 98.2 points, 46.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Clint Capela: out (ankle).

Knicks: Kemba Walker: out (knee), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).