How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Atlanta plays Oklahoma City, aims for 5th straight win

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (8-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Oklahoma City.

The Hawks have gone 7-1 in home games. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 8.0.

The Thunder are 2-6 in road games. Oklahoma City is 1-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 24.7 points and 9.2 assists. John Collins is averaging 18.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Luguentz Dort is shooting 47.8% and averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 99.4 points, 51.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Thunder: None listed.