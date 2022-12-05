How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Online on December 5, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, December 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City visit Young and the Hawks

Oklahoma City Thunder (10-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (13-10, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s best scorers, Trae Young and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Atlanta and Oklahoma City hit the court. Young is 10th in the NBA averaging 27.8 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the league averaging 31.1 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 8-4 in home games. Atlanta ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 51.6 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 10.3.

The Thunder are 4-8 on the road. Oklahoma City is sixth in the NBA scoring 116.8 points per game while shooting 46.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.8 points and 9.6 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, six assists and 1.8 steals for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 118.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: day to day (right shoulder), De’Andre Hunter: day to day (thigh), John Collins: out (ankle), Justin Holiday: out (health and safety protocols), Trent Forrest: day to day (concussion).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot).