How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Orlando visits Atlanta after Young's 42-point game

By The Associated Press

Orlando Magic (3-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -10.5; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on the Orlando Magic after Trae Young scored 42 points in the Hawks’ 120-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Hawks are 3-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Magic are 0-3 against the rest of their division. Orlando ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 44.8 rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 9.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 45.2% and averaging 25.7 points for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Cole Anthony averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Carter is averaging 14.3 points and 10.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 107.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 98.5 points, 43.6 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Jalen Suggs: day to day (ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).