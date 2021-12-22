How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on December 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young leads Atlanta into matchup against Orlando

Orlando Magic (6-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (14-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup with Orlando. He ranks second in the league averaging 27.3 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 8-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is fourth in the league averaging 111.5 points and is shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Magic are 0-7 against opponents from the Southeast Division. Orlando gives up 111.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.9 points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 16 the Hawks won 111-99 led by 28 points from Young, while Moritz Wagner scored 19 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is averaging 11.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Hawks. Young is averaging 31.0 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Cole Anthony is averaging 19.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 113.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 104.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring), Trae Young: out (health and safety protocols).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (health and safety protocols), Cole Anthony: day to day (ankle), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (knee), Ignas Brazdeikis: out (health and safety protocols), R.J. Hampton: out (health and safety protocols), Terrence Ross: out (health and safety protocols), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Mo Bamba: out (ankle).