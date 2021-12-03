How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on December 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young and the Hawks take on the 76ers

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers (11-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (12-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -6; over/under is 220

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks play the Philadelphia 76ers. Young currently ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 26.3 points per game.

The Hawks are 7-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta scores 110.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The 76ers have gone 6-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has a 6-7 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting on Oct. 30. Tobias Harris scored 22 points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 26.3 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. John Collins is averaging 16.5 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Andre Drummond is averaging 6.6 points and 10.7 rebounds for the 76ers. Seth Curry is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 114.3 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points per game.

76ers: 3-7, averaging 102.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Cam Reddish: out (wrist), De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (shoulder).