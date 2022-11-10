 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Online on November 10, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Outside those markets, you can watch the game on NBA TV, which is available with Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia+----
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
NBA TV≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ and NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Philadelphia faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight road win

Philadelphia 76ers (5-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -1.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the 76ers face Atlanta.

Atlanta went 26-26 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 112.4 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

Philadelphia went 51-31 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The 76ers averaged 109.9 points per game last season, 44.9 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

76ers: James Harden: out (foot).

