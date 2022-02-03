How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on February 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns

When: Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: TNT

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young and the Hawks take on the Suns

Phoenix Suns (41-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (24-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup with Phoenix. He currently ranks fourth in the league averaging 27.7 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 14-12 at home. Atlanta is 5-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Suns have gone 19-4 away from home. Phoenix ranks fifth in the league with 45.9 rebounds per game. JaVale McGee paces the Suns with 7.0.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Hawks 121-117 in their last meeting on Nov. 7. Devin Booker led the Suns with 38 points, and Young led the Hawks with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.7 points and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. De’Andre Hunter is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Booker is averaging 25.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Suns: 10-0, averaging 118.0 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: day to day (shoulder).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Landry Shamet: out (ankle).