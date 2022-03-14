How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on March 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Portland visits Atlanta following Hart's 44-point game

Portland Trail Blazers (26-40, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (33-34, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -12.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Atlanta Hawks after Josh Hart scored 44 points in the Trail Blazers’ 127-118 victory against the Washington Wizards.

The Hawks are 21-13 in home games. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 24.3 assists per game led by Trae Young averaging 9.4.

The Trail Blazers have gone 9-22 away from home. Portland gives up 113.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last meeting 136-131 on Jan. 4, with Anfernee Simons scoring 43 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is averaging 10.7 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Young is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Simons is scoring 17.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trail Blazers. Hart is averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 104.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: John Collins: out (finger/foot).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Justise Winslow: out (achilles), Anfernee Simons: out (knee), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).