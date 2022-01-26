How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on January 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Sacramento plays Atlanta on 9-game road slide

Sacramento Kings (18-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (21-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -7.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to break its nine-game road skid when the Kings visit Atlanta.

The Hawks have gone 11-11 in home games. Atlanta is 13-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Kings are 6-15 on the road. Sacramento has a 4-5 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 108-102 in the last matchup on Jan. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is scoring 28.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 13.7 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Buddy Hield is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 15.1 points. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 22.9 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 110.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: day to day (back), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (knee), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: day to day (illness).

Kings: De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Chimezie Metu: out (knee).