How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on February 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in San Antonio the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young leads Atlanta into matchup against San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (20-35, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (26-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks host the San Antonio Spurs. Young currently ranks third in the league scoring 27.8 points per game.

The Hawks are 16-12 in home games. Atlanta has a 13-22 record against opponents above .500.

The Spurs are 9-17 in road games. San Antonio is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 124-106 in the last matchup on Nov. 25. Young led the Hawks with 31 points, and Bryn Forbes led the Spurs with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.8 points and 9.3 assists. John Collins is averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Dejounte Murray is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 17.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 114.6 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 113.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Lou Williams: day to day (hamstring).

Spurs: Tomas Satoransky: out (not with team), Tre Jones: out (dental).