How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on January 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young and the Hawks face the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (24-23, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (24-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -3; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks square off against the Toronto Raptors. Young is fourth in the league averaging 27.7 points per game.

The Hawks are 14-15 in conference matchups. Atlanta ranks third in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from deep, led by Jalen Johnson shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Raptors are 16-14 in conference matchups. Toronto is fifth in the league scoring 15.4 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 3.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is averaging 11.4 points and 12.4 rebounds for the Hawks. Young is averaging 26.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 21 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 115.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 105.0 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Raptors: Khem Birch: out (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal).