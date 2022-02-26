How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young and the Hawks take on the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (32-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (28-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup with Toronto. He ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 27.6 points per game.

The Hawks are 17-19 against conference opponents. Atlanta has a 14-24 record against opponents over .500.

The Raptors are 21-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.4 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup 125-114 on Feb. 5, with Pascal Siakam scoring 33 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 27.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Siakam is scoring 21.6 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 20.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 114.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 112.9 points, 44.2 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: John Collins: out (foot), De’Andre Hunter: day to day (illness), Lou Williams: out (hip).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (knee), OG Anunoby: out (finger).