How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Atlanta faces Utah, seeks 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (6-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Hawks play Utah.

Atlanta finished 41-31 overall last season while going 25-11 at home. The Hawks averaged 113.7 points per game last season, 47.8 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

Utah finished 28-14 in Western Conference play and 21-15 on the road a season ago. The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Jazz: Hassan Whiteside: day to day (left ankle), Jared Butler: day to day (illness), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (ankle), Rudy Gay: out (right heel), Royce O’Neale: day to day (ankle).