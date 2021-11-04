 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Atlanta faces Utah, seeks 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (6-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Hawks play Utah.

Atlanta finished 41-31 overall last season while going 25-11 at home. The Hawks averaged 113.7 points per game last season, 47.8 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

Utah finished 28-14 in Western Conference play and 21-15 on the road a season ago. The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Jazz: Hassan Whiteside: day to day (left ankle), Jared Butler: day to day (illness), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (ankle), Rudy Gay: out (right heel), Royce O’Neale: day to day (ankle).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.