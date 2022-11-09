 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Game Online on November 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz

In Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Hawks play the Jazz on 3-game win streak

Utah Jazz (9-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Utah.

Atlanta finished 43-39 overall a season ago while going 27-14 at home. The Hawks shot 47.0% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

Utah went 49-33 overall with a 20-21 record on the road last season. The Jazz averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 17.9 on free throws and 43.5 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Trae Young: day to day (shin).

Jazz: Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (adductor).

