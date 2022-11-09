How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Game Online on November 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz

In Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast. In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Hawks play the Jazz on 3-game win streak

Utah Jazz (9-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Utah.

Atlanta finished 43-39 overall a season ago while going 27-14 at home. The Hawks shot 47.0% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

Utah went 49-33 overall with a 20-21 record on the road last season. The Jazz averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 17.9 on free throws and 43.5 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Trae Young: day to day (shin).

Jazz: Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (adductor).