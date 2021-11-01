How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on November 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington+, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Washington faces Atlanta on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Washington Wizards (5-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (3-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Wizards take on Atlanta.

Atlanta finished 9-3 in Southeast Division play and 25-11 at home a season ago. The Hawks averaged 113.7 points per game last season, 19.7 from the free throw line and 37.2 from deep.

Washington went 34-38 overall and 3-9 in Southeast Division play during the 2020-21 season. The Wizards averaged 25.5 assists per game on 43.2 made field goals last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting on Oct. 28. Bradley Beal scored 27 points to help lead the Wizards to the victory.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Wizards: Daniel Gafford: day to day (quad), Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Anthony Gill: day to day (right calf), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee), Cassius Winston: day to day (left hamstring).