How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on April 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Atlanta faces Washington, looks for 4th straight home win

Washington Wizards (35-44, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Hawks face Washington.

The Hawks are 8-6 against Southeast Division teams. Atlanta is 21-27 against opponents over .500.

The Wizards are 7-7 against the rest of their division. Washington is 12-6 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup 117-114 on March 5. De’Andre Hunter scored 26 points points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 28.2 points and 9.7 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 120.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 113.9 points, 42.8 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: John Collins: out (finger/foot), Danilo Gallinari: day to day (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (knee).

Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kyle Kuzma: out (knee).