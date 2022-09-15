How to Watch ‘Atlanta’ Final Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The final season of “Atlanta” is coming to FX and Hulu. The award-winning series created by and starring Donald Glover tells the story of Earnest “Earn” Marks as he and his friends try to navigate a surreal version of the Atlanta rap scene. After leaving home in Season 3, “Earn” and his friends have returned to the city they call home. But has Atlanta changed, or have they? Season 4 will be the show’s last, and you can watch the two-episode premiere on Sept. 15 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, or catch it the next day on Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Atlanta’ Season Premiere

When: Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET TV: FX

FX Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

Season 4 episodes of “Atlanta” will be available on Hulu the day after they air on FX. The first three seasons are also available to stream now.

About ‘Atlanta’

“Atlanta” examines issues of racism, existentialism, whiteness and more through from a Black perspective, and has been nominated for multiple Emmys. Season 3 saw Glover’s character Earn, along with his cousin Alfred (stage name Paper Boi) and their friend Darius embark on a European tour to help “Earn” redeem himself in the eyes of his ex-girlfriend Van. Season 3 also mixed in more esoteric elements, including several stand-alone episodes that many critics interpreted as presentations of Earn’s dreams.

Season 4 brings the characters back to the city where it all started for the show’s final season. Glover has always been vocal about keeping the show from running too long, wanting to keep it feeling fresh and innovative. The show stars Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz. “Atlanta” will release a new episode every Thursday on FX, and those episodes will be available the next day on Hulu.

Can You Stream The Season Four Premiere of ‘Atlanta’ For Free?

Yes, in various ways! DIRECTV Stream offers a five-day free trial to new customers, and Hulu offers up to one month of its library free to new subscribers!

