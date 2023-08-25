How to Watch Auburn High vs. Hoover High School Football Game Live Online Without Cable

Two of Alabama’s top high school football programs meet in Hoover, Ala. for a Friday night tilt. The Auburn High Tigers from Auburn, Ala. travel to Shelby County to take on the Hoover Buccaneers. These two teams are currently in the state’s top ten rankings but a win this weekend could propel either side to the top of the charts for the whole season. You can watch Auburn High School vs. Hoover High School live with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

About Auburn High vs. Hoover High

Hoover High was ranked 63rd in MaxPrep’s top 100 high school football rankings, thanks in part to head coach Wade Waldrop. Waldrop led the Bucs to an 11-2 record in his first season as head coach. They’ll also rely on the fifth-ranked linebacker in the country, Bradley Shaw, who strikes fear in the hearts of opposing quarterbacks and running backs from the “Mike” linebacker position.

Further south, the Auburn High Tigers from Lee County find themselves a bit further down the rankings than their opponents. They entered 2023 as the 77th-ranked team in the nation and currently sit ninth among all teams in Alabama, despite finishing last season with an impressive 12-2 record. Unfortunately for the Tigers, last season ended in heartbreak after falling to Thompson High in the Group 7A championship game. In their week one matchup last season, Auburn defeated Hoover 17-14, though that was a home game for the Tigers. Can the Tigers prove the doubters wrong with a big win over a top opponent?

Unfortunately, no. Auburn High vs. Hoover High will be exclusively available to stream on NFHS Network, which does not offer a free trial at this time.

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

