How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn Game Live Online on February 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #1 Auburn Tigers face the Alabama Crimson Tide from Auburn Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

When: Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

All Live TV Streaming Options

Alabama vs. Auburn Game Preview: No. 1 Auburn takes on Alabama after Smith's 23-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-7, 4-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (20-1, 8-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn faces the Alabama Crimson Tide after Jabari Smith scored 23 points in Auburn’s 86-68 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Tigers are 11-0 on their home court. Auburn averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 14-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Crimson Tide are 4-4 against conference opponents. Alabama is second in the SEC scoring 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Jahvon Quinerly averaging 7.1.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 81-77 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Smith led the Tigers with 25 points, and Quinerly led the Crimson Tide with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Walker Kessler is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Keon Ellis is averaging 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and two steals for the Crimson Tide. Jaden Shackelford is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 77.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 8.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.