How to Watch Connecticut vs. Auburn Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST, the #19 Auburn Tigers face the #22 Connecticut Huskies from Imperial Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. Connecticut Huskies

Connecticut vs. Auburn Game Preview: Auburn faces UConn in Battle 4 Atlantis

Auburn (3-0) vs. UConn (4-0)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and UConn are set to face off in the Battle 4 Atlantis. UConn earned an 87-63 win over Binghamton on Saturday, while Auburn emerged with a 58-52 win against South Florida on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: UConn’s Adama Sanogo has averaged 15.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while Tyrese Martin has put up 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Tigers, Jabari Smith has averaged 13.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.3 steals while K.D. Johnson has put up 15 points and two steals.JUMPING FOR JABARI: Smith has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70 percent of his free throws this season.

STINGY DEFENSE: UConn has held opposing teams to 51.3 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.