How to Watch Connecticut vs. Auburn Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST, the #19 Auburn Tigers face the #22 Connecticut Huskies from Imperial Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Auburn Tigers vs. Connecticut Huskies
- When: Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
The Auburn vs. Connecticut game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Can you stream Auburn vs. Connecticut on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the Auburn vs. Connecticut game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Auburn vs. Connecticut on fuboTV?
You can watch the Auburn vs. Connecticut game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Auburn vs. Connecticut on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the Auburn vs. Connecticut game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Auburn vs. Connecticut on Sling TV?
You can watch the Auburn vs. Connecticut game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Auburn vs. Connecticut on YouTube TV?
You can watch the Auburn vs. Connecticut game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Auburn vs. Connecticut on Paramount Plus?
Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Connecticut game.
Can you stream Auburn vs. Connecticut on ESPN+?
Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Connecticut game.
Connecticut vs. Auburn Game Preview: Auburn faces UConn in Battle 4 Atlantis
Auburn (3-0) vs. UConn (4-0)
Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and UConn are set to face off in the Battle 4 Atlantis. UConn earned an 87-63 win over Binghamton on Saturday, while Auburn emerged with a 58-52 win against South Florida on Friday.
TEAM LEADERS: UConn’s Adama Sanogo has averaged 15.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while Tyrese Martin has put up 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Tigers, Jabari Smith has averaged 13.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.3 steals while K.D. Johnson has put up 15 points and two steals.JUMPING FOR JABARI: Smith has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70 percent of his free throws this season.
STINGY DEFENSE: UConn has held opposing teams to 51.3 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.