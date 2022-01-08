How to Watch Florida vs. Auburn Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #9 Auburn Tigers face the Florida Gators from Auburn Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. Florida Gators

When: Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Auburn vs. Florida game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Florida on fuboTV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Florida game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Florida on Sling TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Florida game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Florida on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Florida game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Florida on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Florida game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Florida on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Florida game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Florida on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Florida game.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Florida on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Florida game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Florida vs. Auburn Game Preview: Ranked teams meet as No. 9 Auburn hosts No. 20 Florida

No. 20 Florida (9-4, 0-1) vs. No. 9 Auburn (13-1, 2-0)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 20 Florida visits No. 9 Auburn in a SEC showdown. Florida has one win and one loss against ranked opponents this season, while Auburn has won one of its two games against ranked teams.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Auburn’s Jabari Smith has averaged 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while Wendell Green Jr. has put up 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. For the Gators, Colin Castleton has averaged 15.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has put up 10.9 points.JUMPING FOR JABARI: Smith has connected on 43.8 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also made 84 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Auburn has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 78.9 points while giving up 58.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gators have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Auburn has 36 assists on 79 field goals (45.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Florida has assists on 44 of 77 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn is rated second among SEC teams with an average of 80.3 points per game.