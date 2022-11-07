How to Watch George Mason vs. Auburn Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #15 Auburn Tigers face the George Mason Patriots. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. George Mason Patriots

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

The Auburn vs. George Mason game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network+ on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Auburn vs. George Mason on Sling TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. George Mason game on SEC Network+ with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Auburn vs. George Mason on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Auburn vs. George Mason game on SEC Network+ with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Auburn vs. George Mason on fuboTV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. George Mason game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. George Mason on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. George Mason game on SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Auburn vs. George Mason on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. George Mason game on SEC Network+ with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

George Mason vs. Auburn Game Preview: Auburn Tigers open season at home against the George Mason Patriots

George Mason Patriots at Auburn Tigers

Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -13.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Auburn Tigers begin the season at home against the George Mason Patriots.

Auburn finished 28-6 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 14.7 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

George Mason finished 14-16 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Patriots averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 28.6 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.