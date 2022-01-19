How to Watch Georgia vs. Auburn Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #4 Auburn Tigers face the Georgia Bulldogs from Auburn Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs

When: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPNU

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Auburn vs. Georgia game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPNU on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Georgia vs. Auburn Game Preview: No. 2 Auburn plays Georgia following Kessler's 20-point performance

Georgia Bulldogs (5-12, 0-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (16-1, 5-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn hosts the Georgia Bulldogs after Walker Kessler scored 20 points in Auburn’s 80-71 win against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers have gone 8-0 at home. Auburn ranks fourth in the SEC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jabari Smith averaging 5.6.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-4 against SEC opponents. Georgia averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 9.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games for Auburn.

Kario Oquendo is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Braelen Bridges is averaging 7.7 points over the past 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 79.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 9.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.