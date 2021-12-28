How to Watch Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn Live for Free Online on December 28, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST, the Auburn Tigers face the #20 Houston Cougars from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

When: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Auburn vs. Houston game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Houston on fuboTV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Houston game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Houston on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Houston game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up Now $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Auburn vs. Houston on Sling TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Houston game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Houston on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Houston game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Houston on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Houston game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Houston on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Houston game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream Auburn vs. Houston on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Houston game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston vs. Auburn Game Preview: No. 21 Houston meets slumping Auburn in Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham Bowl: No. 21 Houston (11-2) vs Auburn (6-6), Dec. 28, noon Eastern (ESPN)

Line: Auburn by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: Auburn leads 5-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Houston is seeking its third 12-plus win season after winning 13 in both 2011 and 2015. The Cougars also are trying to snap a four-game losing streak in bowl games. Auburn, meanwhile, is trying to halt a four-game skid before heading into the offseason. The Tigers have lost at least seven players who either opted out of the bowl or are transferring. The Cougars are minus their biggest star, All-America cornerback and dangerous return threat Marcus Jones, who also opted out.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn’s offensive line, which is minus three starters, versus a defensive line nicknamed “Sack Ave.” The Cougars rank fifth nationally in sacks per game (3.38) and had seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss in the regular-season finale at UConn. Twelve different defensive linemen have recorded sacks, led by D’Anthony Jones (seven) and Logan Hall (6.5), who is opting out of the game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Auburn: QB T.J. Finley gets another chance to state his case as the future starter after replacing an injured Bo Nix, who has transferred to Oregon. Finley, an LSU transfer, turned in a gutsy performance despite an ankle injury against No. 1 Alabama and led a comeback win over Georgia State.

Houston: RB Alton McCaskill has run for 883 yards and 16 touchdowns and was named American Athletic Conference rookie of the year. The 16 rushing scores ranks ninth nationally and first among true freshmen. It’s also second-most in program history; Greg Ward Jr. had 21 in 2015.

FACTS & FIGURES

Auburn’s offensive line will be without injured center Nick Brahms, tackle Brodarious Hamm (NFL draft) and Tashawn Manning (transfer to Kentucky). … Jones’ departure leaves a big void for Houston, along with Hall’s. Jones, the Paul Hornung Award winner as college football’s most versatile player, returned two punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns this season and had five interceptions. … Auburn’s star cornerback Roger McCreary and linebacker Zakoby McClain are among those sitting out to prepare for the draft. … Auburn’s ninth straight bowl appearance ties the school record set from 1982-90. The Tigers are just 11-15-1 against ranked opponents in bowl games. Houston has dropped four straight bowls. … This will be Houston’s 14th bowl appearance in the last 17 seasons, second only to Texas A&M’s 15 among programs in the Lone Star State.