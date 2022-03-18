 Skip to Content
How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Auburn Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT, the #8 Auburn Tigers face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks from Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

The Auburn vs. Jacksonville State game will be streaming on truTV, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream truTV on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Jacksonville State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Jacksonville State game on truTV with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Jacksonville State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Jacksonville State game on truTV with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Jacksonville State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Jacksonville State game on truTV with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Jacksonville State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Jacksonville State game on truTV with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Jacksonville State on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Jacksonville State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Jacksonville State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Jacksonville State game.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Jacksonville State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Jacksonville State game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
truTV--^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: truTV + 23 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: truTV + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: truTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: truTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

Jacksonville State vs. Auburn Game Preview: Auburn and Jacksonville State play in first round of NCAA Tournament

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (21-10, 13-3 ASUN) vs. Auburn Tigers (27-5, 15-3 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -15.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Auburn Tigers take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SEC play is 15-3. Auburn scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 13-3 in ASUN play. Jacksonville State is third in the ASUN allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Smith is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.1 points for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Darian Adams is averaging 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Gamecocks. Kayne Henry is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

