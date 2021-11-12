How to Watch Louisiana-Monroe vs. Auburn Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #22 Auburn Tigers face the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks from Auburn Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

The Auburn vs. Louisiana-Monroe game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network+ on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

What is SEC Network+?

Unlike SEC Network, games that air on SEC Network Plus won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on SEC Network+ in the ESPN App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, offers SEC Network, you are also eligible to stream SEC Network+.

How to Stream SEC Network+?

Once signed up, go to the ESPN App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer

Log-in with your streaming (e.g. Hulu log-in) or cable credentials

Once authenticated, games on SEC Network+ will show as available on your ESPN App

Can you stream Auburn vs. Louisiana-Monroe on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Louisiana-Monroe game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Louisiana-Monroe on fuboTV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Louisiana-Monroe game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Louisiana-Monroe on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Louisiana-Monroe game on SEC Network+ with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Louisiana-Monroe on Sling TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Louisiana-Monroe game on SEC Network+ with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Louisiana-Monroe on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Louisiana-Monroe game on SEC Network+ with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Louisiana-Monroe on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Louisiana-Monroe game.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Louisiana-Monroe on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Louisiana-Monroe game.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Auburn Game Preview: No. 22 Auburn faces La.-Monroe

ULM (0-1) vs. No. 22 Auburn (1-0)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Auburn hosts ULM in an early season matchup. ULM fell short in a 101-39 game at LSU in its last outing. Auburn is coming off a 77-54 win at home over Morehead State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: ULM went 2-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those seven games, the Warhawks gave up 69.3 points per game while scoring 63.6 per contest. Auburn went 6-3 in non-conference play, averaging 75.3 points and giving up 70.8 per game in the process.