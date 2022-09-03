 Skip to Content
How to Watch Mercer vs. Auburn Live Online on September 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Auburn Tigers face the Mercer Bears from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Auburn Tigers vs. Mercer Bears

You can watch the Auburn vs. Mercer game with subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Football games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more. But, depending on what game you want to watch, we’re going to breakdown what you can and cannot stream with a subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Mercer vs. Auburn Game Preview: Auburn tries to snap 5-game skid in opener with Mercer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Mercer (1-0) at Auburn (0-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network Plus)

Line: No early line from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Auburn leads 12-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Auburn is trying to snap a five-game losing streak that led to a challenging offseason for coach Bryan Harsin. The Tigers also need to identify some playmakers in the passing game for quarterback T.J. Finley, who beat out two transfers to retain the starting job. FCS Mercer is coming off a 63-13 opening win over Morehead State and seeking its first win over Auburn.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn’s passing game against Mercer’s defense. Auburn knows who its starting quarterback is now but the Tigers still must identify their go-to wide receivers. Shedrick Jackson is the most proven performer. Finley got the starting nod for the fourth straight game, with mobile Oregon transfer Robby Ashford as his backup.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mercer: WR Ty James had five catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns in the opener, all in the first half. He could test a secondary replacing top cornerback Roger McCreary.

Auburn: RB Tank Bigsby is the Tigers’ best offensive playmaker. There’s little doubt of that. Bigsby has run for 1,933 yards and 15 touchdowns over his first two seasons and is a preseason All-Southeastern Conference pick.

FACTS & FIGURES

Auburn has won 15 straight nonconference home games dating back to the 2016 season. … The Tigers open with five consecutive home games for the first time since 2016 … Mercer set a school record with 635 total yards against Morehead State. … Auburn has outscored Mercer 530-22 with nine shutouts in a series that saw its first game in 1896. Nearly half of Mercer’s points came in a 24-10 loss in 2017, the last time they played each other.

