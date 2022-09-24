 Skip to Content
How to Watch Missouri vs. Auburn Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the Auburn Tigers face the Missouri Tigers from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers

The Auburn vs. Missouri game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Missouri on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Missouri game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Missouri on fuboTV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Missouri game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Missouri on Sling TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Missouri game on ESPN with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Missouri on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Missouri game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Missouri on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Missouri game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Missouri on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Missouri game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Missouri vs. Auburn Game Preview: Missouri makes 1st visit to Auburn in SEC opener for both

Missouri (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at Auburn (2-1, 0-0), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN)

Line: Auburn by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Auburn leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Auburn and coach Bryan Harsin are trying to keep the season from going off the rails after a 41-12 loss to No. 14 Penn State. Auburn has scored just 18 points in the last six quarters and dropped five straight against Power Five teams. Missouri had to rebound from a nearly identical margin of defeat (40-12) to Kansas State. But Abilene Christian didn’t provide much of a challenge.

KEY MATCHUP

Which passing game will break through? Auburn’s two-quarterback rotation has led to the 87th-rated passing offense, producing just 225.3 yards a game and two touchdowns total. Missouri’s Brady Cook had career-highs with 297 yards and three touchdowns, albeit against Abilene Christian. Missouri still ranks 94th with an average of 218.3 passing yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Missouri: Super recruit WR Luther Burden III is the program’s seventh player to record touchdowns via rushing, receiving and punt return in the same season. He scored on a 78-yard punt return against Abilene Christian.

Auburn: QB TBA. Harsin has refused to say if he’ll make a quarterback change or discuss the health status of T.J. Finley, who appeared to suffer an injury to his non-throwing shoulder against Penn State. But neither Finley nor backup Robby Ashford has been consistent. Finley has been intercepted four times and Ashford twice in three games. They’ve each thrown one touchdown pass. Former Texas A&M starter Zach Calzada hasn’t played.

FACTS & FIGURES

With Missouri’s first visit to Jordan-Hare Stadium, every current team will have played at Auburn. Auburn won 51-14 in Columbia in 2017. … Auburn is 24-5 over its last 29 SEC openers. … Several Missouri staffers have ties to Auburn and/or Harsin, including head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. Drinkwitz worked under the Auburn coach at Arkansas State and Boise State. He also worked at Auburn in 2010-11. … Missouri’s Dominic Lovett got his first two career receiving touchdowns against Abilene Christian, including a 79-yarder that was the team’s longest play from scrimmage since the 2018 Liberty Bowl.

