How to Watch North Alabama vs. Auburn Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the #18 Auburn Tigers face the North Alabama Lions from Auburn Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. North Alabama Lions

The Auburn vs. North Alabama game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Auburn vs. North Alabama on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. North Alabama game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Auburn vs. North Alabama on fuboTV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. North Alabama game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. North Alabama on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Auburn vs. North Alabama game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Auburn vs. North Alabama on Sling TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. North Alabama game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. North Alabama on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. North Alabama game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Auburn vs. North Alabama on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. North Alabama game.

Can you stream Auburn vs. North Alabama on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. North Alabama game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: SEC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

North Alabama vs. Auburn Game Preview: No. 13 Auburn meets North Alabama

North Alabama (6-3) vs. No. 13 Auburn (8-1)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn hosts North Alabama in a non-conference matchup. Both teams earned victories in their last game. Auburn earned a 99-68 win in Atlanta over Nebraska on Saturday, while North Alabama won 56-45 at home against Alabama A&M on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jabari Smith has averaged 17.3 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tigers. Complementing Smith is K.D. Johnson, who is putting up 15.1 points and 2.4 steals per game. The Lions have been led by Daniel Ortiz, who is averaging 11.7 points.DOMINANT DANIEL: Ortiz has connected on 56.3 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: North Alabama is a perfect 5-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-3 when fewer than three Lions players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Auburn has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 62.8.

TOUGH DEFENSE: North Alabama has held opposing teams to 36.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their five-game winning streak, the Lions have held opposing shooters to 33.9 percent.

