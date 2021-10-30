How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn Live for Free Online on October 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #18 Auburn Tigers face the #10 Ole Miss Rebels from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels

When: Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Auburn vs. Ole Miss game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Ole Miss on fuboTV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Ole Miss game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Ole Miss on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Ole Miss game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Ole Miss on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Ole Miss game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Ole Miss on Sling TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Ole Miss game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Ole Miss on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Ole Miss game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Ole Miss on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Ole Miss game.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Ole Miss on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Ole Miss game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Preview: No. 10 Mississippi visits No. 18 Auburn in SEC West game

By The Associated Press

No. 10 Mississippi (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at No. 18 Auburn (5-2, 2-1), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Line: Auburn by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Auburn leads 34-10 (34-11 with vacated Ole Miss win).

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The winner is the SEC West team with the best chance to dethrone defending champion No. 3 Alabama, which also has one league loss but beat the Rebels and faces Auburn to end the regular season. Both have also kept their chances alive for prominent bowl destinations heading into the regular season’s final stretch.

KEY MATCHUP

The Ole Miss running game against Auburn’s defense. The Rebels lead the SEC and rank third in FBS in yards rushing per game, at 263.3 led by QB Matt Corral and RBs Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish Jr. The Tigers have been solid against the run, ranking fifth in the SEC with an average of 122.9 yards allowed per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mississippi DE Sam Williams leads the SEC and ranks fourth in the nation with 7.5 sacks. Williams forced his third fumble of the season against LSU, when he also had a sack.

Auburn QB Bo Nix is coming off one of his better performances against Arkansas, another ranked SEC West team at the time. He’s trying for a strong follow-up to that 21-of-26, 292-yard performance that included a couple of touchdown passes and an interception.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Rebels have their first top 10 ranking since the final poll of the 2015 season. … Auburn has won the last four meetings, but the past two have each been settled by a touchdown. … Auburn is the only SEC team with three players with at least four sacks this season: Eku Leota, Derick Hall and Colby Wooden. … The Rebels have recorded at least five sacks in back-to-back games for the first time since 1999.