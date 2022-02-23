How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Live Online on February 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the #2 Auburn Tigers face the Ole Miss Rebels from Auburn Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels

When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Auburn vs. Ole Miss game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream SEC Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Ole Miss on fuboTV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Ole Miss game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Ole Miss on Sling TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Ole Miss game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Ole Miss on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Ole Miss game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Ole Miss on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Ole Miss game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Auburn vs. Ole Miss on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Ole Miss game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Ole Miss on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Ole Miss game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Auburn vs. Ole Miss on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Ole Miss game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Preview: No. 3 Auburn plays Ole Miss after Smith's 28-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (13-14, 4-10 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (24-3, 12-2 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Auburn faces the Ole Miss Rebels after Jabari Smith scored 28 points in Auburn’s 63-62 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Tigers are 14-0 on their home court. Auburn is third in the SEC scoring 79.8 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Rebels are 4-10 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss averages 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Tigers won the last matchup 80-71 on Jan. 16. Walker Kessler scored 20 points points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 44.0% and averaging 16.3 points for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Austin Crowley is averaging 4.6 points for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.