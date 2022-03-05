How to Watch South Carolina vs. Auburn Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the #5 Auburn Tigers face the South Carolina Gamecocks from Auburn Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

When: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Watch with fuboTV

The Auburn vs. South Carolina game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream SEC Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.





South Carolina vs. Auburn Game Preview: Smith and No. 5 Auburn host South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (18-11, 9-8 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (26-4, 14-3 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Auburn takes on the South Carolina Gamecocks after Jabari Smith scored 27 points in Auburn’s 81-68 overtime victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 15-0 in home games. Auburn has a 21-4 record against teams above .500.

The Gamecocks are 9-8 in conference games. South Carolina ranks seventh in the SEC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Wildens Leveque averaging 4.9.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Auburn won 81-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Wendell Green Jr. led Auburn with 22 points, and Erik Stevenson led South Carolina with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 12.1 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Smith is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Jermaine Couisnard is shooting 41% and averaging 11.8 points for the Gamecocks. Stevenson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16 assists, 10.9 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72 points.