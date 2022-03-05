 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Auburn Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the #5 Auburn Tigers face the South Carolina Gamecocks from Auburn Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

The Auburn vs. South Carolina game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream SEC Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Auburn vs. South Carolina on fuboTV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. South Carolina game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. South Carolina on Sling TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. South Carolina game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. South Carolina on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Auburn vs. South Carolina game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Auburn vs. South Carolina on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. South Carolina game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Auburn vs. South Carolina on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. South Carolina game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Auburn vs. South Carolina on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. South Carolina game.

Can you stream Auburn vs. South Carolina on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. South Carolina game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
SEC Network≥ $89.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SEC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

South Carolina vs. Auburn Game Preview: Smith and No. 5 Auburn host South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (18-11, 9-8 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (26-4, 14-3 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Auburn takes on the South Carolina Gamecocks after Jabari Smith scored 27 points in Auburn’s 81-68 overtime victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 15-0 in home games. Auburn has a 21-4 record against teams above .500.

The Gamecocks are 9-8 in conference games. South Carolina ranks seventh in the SEC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Wildens Leveque averaging 4.9.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Auburn won 81-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Wendell Green Jr. led Auburn with 22 points, and Erik Stevenson led South Carolina with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 12.1 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Smith is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Jermaine Couisnard is shooting 41% and averaging 11.8 points for the Gamecocks. Stevenson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16 assists, 10.9 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.