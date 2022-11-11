How to Watch South Florida vs. Auburn Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #15 Auburn Tigers face the South Florida Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. South Florida Bulls

South Florida vs. Auburn Game Preview: No. 15 Auburn Tigers to host South Florida Bulls Friday

South Florida Bulls (0-1) at Auburn Tigers (1-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Auburn Tigers square off against the South Florida Bulls.

Auburn went 16-0 at home a season ago while going 28-6 overall. The Tigers averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second chance points and 25.3 bench points last season.

South Florida went 8-23 overall a season ago while going 1-9 on the road. The Bulls averaged 57.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.9 last season.