How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Auburn Tigers face the Texas A&M Aggies from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies

The Auburn vs. Texas A&M game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Texas A&M on Sling TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Texas A&M game on SEC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Texas A&M on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Texas A&M game on SEC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Texas A&M on fuboTV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Texas A&M game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. If you live outside of a SEC market, you will need their Sports Plus add-on. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Texas A&M on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Texas A&M game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Texas A&M on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Texas A&M game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Texas A&M on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Texas A&M game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SEC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Preview: Texas A&M-Auburn winner to escape bottom of SEC West

Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) at Auburn (3-6, 1-5), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Auburn by 1 1/2

Series record: Texas A&M leads 7-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams are trying to salvage something positive from very disappointing seasons. The winner snaps a five-game losing streak and escapes the bottom of the SEC West. The loser is assured of a losing season. Auburn has already fired coach Bryan Harsin and appointed former star running back Carnell Williams to lead the Tigers through the last few games. Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher will face even more heat if the Aggies lose this one, though he has a mammoth buyout of more than $85 million.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas A&M’s passing defense against Auburn’s offense. The Aggies rank 11th nationally, allowing 173.6 passing yards per game. In fact, opponents are averaging just 6.1 yards per pass attempt. Auburn’s passing game ranks last in the league, but Robby Ashford is averaging 14.02 yards per completion, 13th nationally.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas A&M: Freshman QB Conner Weigman is expected to make his second start after missing the Florida game with a virus. The former five-star recruit passed for 338 yards and four touchdowns without an interception in his starting debut against No. 11 Mississippi.

Auburn: Ashford makes Auburn’s offense go even when he’s not having much success passing. He passed for just 75 yards on 7-of-22 attempts at Mississippi State but also ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas A&M has won the last two meetings. … It’s Auburn’s second game under Williams, including a 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State. … Aggies running back Devon Achane leads the SEC and ranks fifth nationally averaging 155 all-purpose yards per game. … Auburn produced only a first-quarter field goal in last year’s 20-3 loss to Texas A&M, and managing just 73 rushing yards. … Ashford just became the first Auburn quarterback to rush for 100 yards in a game since Nick Marshall did it against the Bulldogs in 2014.

