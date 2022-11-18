How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Auburn Game Live Online on November 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Friday, November 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #13 Auburn Tigers face the Texas Southern Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Auburn Tigers vs. Texas Southern Tigers
- When: Friday, November 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST
- TV: SEC Network+
The Auburn vs. Texas Southern game will be streaming on SEC Network+.
All Live TV Streaming Services
Texas Southern vs. Auburn Game Preview: No. 13 Auburn takes on Texas Southern, seeks 4th straight home win
Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) at Auburn Tigers (3-0)
Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn hosts Texas Southern aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.
Auburn finished 16-0 at home a season ago while going 28-6 overall. The Auburn Tigers allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shoot 38.6% from the field last season.
Texas Southern finished 19-13 overall last season while going 8-10 on the road. The Texas Southern Tigers averaged 10.5 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.