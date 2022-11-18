How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Auburn Game Live Online on November 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #13 Auburn Tigers face the Texas Southern Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. Texas Southern Tigers

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The Auburn vs. Texas Southern game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network+ on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Texas Southern on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Texas Southern game on SEC Network+ with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Texas Southern on fuboTV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Texas Southern game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Texas Southern on Sling TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Texas Southern game on SEC Network+ with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream Auburn vs. Texas Southern on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Texas Southern game on SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Auburn vs. Texas Southern on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Texas Southern game on SEC Network+ with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Texas Southern vs. Auburn Game Preview: No. 13 Auburn takes on Texas Southern, seeks 4th straight home win

Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) at Auburn Tigers (3-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn hosts Texas Southern aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Auburn finished 16-0 at home a season ago while going 28-6 overall. The Auburn Tigers allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shoot 38.6% from the field last season.

Texas Southern finished 19-13 overall last season while going 8-10 on the road. The Texas Southern Tigers averaged 10.5 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.