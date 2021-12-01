How to Watch UCF vs. Auburn Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #21 Auburn Tigers face the UCF Knights from Auburn Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Auburn Tigers vs. UCF Knights

When: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Auburn vs. UCF game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Auburn vs. UCF on ESPN+?

You can watch the Auburn vs. UCF game with ESPN+.

UCF vs. Auburn Game Preview: No. 21 Auburn faces UCF

Central Florida (4-1) vs. No. 21 Auburn (5-1)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Auburn hosts Central Florida in a non-conference matchup. Auburn beat Syracuse by 21 points in Nassau on Friday, while Central Florida came up short in a 65-62 game at home to Oklahoma on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jabari Smith has averaged 16.3 points and 7.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. Complementing Smith is K.D. Johnson, who is accounting for 15.7 points and 3.3 steals per game. The Knights are led by Darius Perry, who is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 assists.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Perry has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Central Florida field goals over the last three games. Perry has accounted for 14 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Knights have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Auburn has 49 assists on 90 field goals (54.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Central Florida has assists on 44 of 72 field goals (61.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has committed a turnover on just 15 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all SEC teams. The Tigers have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.