How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #1 Auburn Tigers face the Vanderbilt Commodores from Auburn Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

When: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Auburn vs. Vanderbilt game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream SEC Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Vanderbilt on fuboTV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Vanderbilt on Sling TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Vanderbilt on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Vanderbilt on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Vanderbilt on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Vanderbilt on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Vanderbilt game.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Vanderbilt on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Vanderbilt game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Game Preview: No. 2 Auburn hosts Vanderbilt after Pippen's 23-point performance

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-11, 5-7 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt visits the No. 2 Auburn Tigers after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 23 points in Vanderbilt’s 73-64 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tigers are 13-0 in home games. Auburn averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 16-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Commodores are 5-7 against conference opponents. Vanderbilt ranks fifth in the SEC allowing 65.5 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Smith is shooting 43.0% and averaging 15.2 points for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Pippen is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Commodores. Myles Stute is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 8.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.