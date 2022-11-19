How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Auburn Game Live Online on November 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Auburn Tigers face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

The Auburn vs. Western Kentucky game will be streaming on SEC Network.

Western Kentucky vs. Auburn Game Preview: Auburn hosts Western Kentucky in home finale

Western Kentucky (7-4) at Auburn (4-6), Saturday, 4 p.m. EST (SEC Network)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Auburn by 6 1/2

Series record: Auburn leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Auburn is trying to become bowl eligible and needs wins over Western Kentucky and No. 8 Alabama to reach six victories. The Tigers are fresh from a 13-10 win over Texas A&M to snap a five-game losing streak. The Hilltoppers are already eligible for a fifth straight bowl trip under coach Tyson Helton. Auburn is being led by interim coach Carnell Williams, a former Tigers and NFL tailback who played against Western Kentucky in 2003.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn’s offense against Western Kentucky’s opportunistic defense. While quarterback Robby Ashford and the Tigers offense have struggled, especially in the passing game, the Hilltoppers lead the nation in forced turnovers (30), defensive touchdowns (six) and interceptions (17). They’ve also recovered 13 fumbles, second-most nationally.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Western Kentucky: WR Malachi Corley ranks in the top 20 nationally with 955 receiving yards, and 6.4 catches per game.

Auburn: Edge rusher Derick Hall has racked up 56 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. It’s his finale at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FACTS & FIGURES

Auburn is 36-7-1 against current Conference USA members, including wins over Western Kentucky in 2003 (48-3) and 2005 (37-14). … Williams ran eight times for 71 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown, in that 2003 meeting with Western Kentucky. … The Hilltoppers haven’t played a November nonconference game since beating Arkansas 45-19 in 2019. … Western Kentucky is 4-15 against Power Five teams since 2012, with all four wins coming over SEC teams.