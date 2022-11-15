How to Watch Winthrop vs. Auburn Game Live Online on November 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #15 Auburn Tigers face the Winthrop Eagles. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. Winthrop Eagles

The Auburn vs. Winthrop game will be streaming on SEC Network

Winthrop vs. Auburn Game Preview: No. 15 Auburn hosts Winthrop following Green's 20-point outing

Winthrop Eagles (2-1) at Auburn Tigers (2-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Auburn takes on the Winthrop Eagles after Wendell Green Jr. scored 20 points in Auburn’s 67-59 win over the South Florida Bulls.

Auburn went 28-6 overall last season while going 16-0 at home. The Tigers averaged 78.2 points per game last season, 14.7 from the free throw line and 24.3 from 3-point range.

Winthrop went 23-9 overall with a 7-7 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.