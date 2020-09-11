How to Watch Austin Peay at Pittsburgh on ACC Network Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, September 12th, at 4:00 PM ET, the Austin Peay Governors face the Pittsburgh Panthers from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Austin Peay Governors @ Pittsburgh Panthers
- When: Saturday, September 12th @ 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial
Austin Peay lost their opener to Central Arkansas, despite a great effort from QB Jeremiah Oatsvall. They will have a tough time against the mighty Pitt defensive front of Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW.
