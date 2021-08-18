 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Awkwafina is Nora From Queens’ Season 2 Premiere Online for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Michael King

After a hit first season, Awkwafina comes back for a second season of stories about Nora as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC. Awkwafina is Nora From Queens returns to Comedy Central on Wednesday, August 18. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch Awkwafina is Nora From Queens

Background

Creator and writer Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians) stars in the hit comedy series inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, NY. She’s raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang).

How to Stream Awkwafina is Nora From Queens for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch Awkwafina is Nora From Queens live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Comedy Central

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Comedy Central + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Comedy Central + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Comedy Central + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Comedy Central + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Comedy Central + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Comedy Central + 30 Top Cable Channels

