How to Watch ‘Baked in Tradition’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

“Baked in Tradition” is a new series coming to Magnolia Network this weekend. The program follows artisan baker Bryan Ford as he experiences many different cultures and traditions in New York City. Come along on this delicious adventure, which premieres on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. ET. New episodes air each Sunday on Magnolia Network. You can watch “Baked in Tradition” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Baked in Tradition’ Premiere

The special will also be available to stream on-demand on discovery+.

About ‘Baked in Tradition’

In the series, Ford explores New York City and stops in many different restaurants and kitchens to learn about other cultures. Along the way, he highlights foods that come from all over the globe.

However, he points out that these recipes often begin with a simple dough made from flour, water, and salt. Despite these foods having the same base, each culture inspires a vastly different dish. As Ford talks with bakers and tastes unique foods, he learns all about their rich traditions and recipes.

In the preview for the Magnolia Network series, Ford said, “We’re all trying to do the same thing: feed families, learn from our mothers, connect with the dough, and connect with each other.”

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream the premiere of "Baked in Tradition."

How to Stream the 'Baked in Tradition' Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the "Baked in Tradition" premiere on Magnolia Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

