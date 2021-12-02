How to Watch ‘Baking It’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
Co-hosts Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg will star in the new cooking show “Baking It.” The show will debut Thursday, December 2 and you can watch on Peacock.
How to Watch ‘Baking It’
- When: Thursday, December 2
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Peacock
About ‘Baking It’
The six-part holiday competition series will feature eight teams of two talented home bakers in a winter cabin to celebrate culinary holiday traditions. Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, and best friends, who will create outstanding savory and sweet delights for themed challenges.
The bakers’ holiday treats will be critiqued by four judgemental grandmothers, who happen to be talented bakers themselves. The winners will win a cash prize just in time for the holidays.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
