Peacock

How to Watch ‘Baking It’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Co-hosts Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg will star in the new cooking show “Baking It.” The show will debut Thursday, December 2 and you can watch on Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Baking It’

About ‘Baking It’

The six-part holiday competition series will feature eight teams of two talented home bakers in a winter cabin to celebrate culinary holiday traditions. Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, and best friends, who will create outstanding savory and sweet delights for themed challenges.

The bakers’ holiday treats will be critiqued by four judgemental grandmothers, who happen to be talented bakers themselves. The winners will win a cash prize just in time for the holidays.

Baking It

December 2, 2021

A holiday competition series which brings together eight teams of two talented home bakers in a winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions. Contestant duos work together to create outstanding savory and sweet creations for themed challenges with the hopes of winning a cash prize.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

$4.99+ / month
peacocktv.com

